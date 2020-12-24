Provinces stand by their commitments to address population crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :In a 4th National Consultative meeting on Population and Development organized by the Planning Commission on Wednesday all the provinces expressed their commitment to address the population crisis.

This meeting was fourth in a series of national consultative meetings, focused on gauging the headway made by provinces towards addressing the population crises.

The provinces and regions were invited in meeting to share progress and plans on meeting the national population goals.

In her opening remarks, Member Social Sector Dr. Shabnum Sarfaraz steered the discussion towards the critical agenda of the meeting i.e. sharing of provincial experiences vis-à-vis contraceptives' procurement and efforts made to increase family planning services uptake in their respective provinces.

She also emphasized on the potential of unplanned population growth in eroding any advances made towards achieving socio-economic development and economic growth, exacting an urgent need at both the national and provincial level to focus more on achieving family planning (FP) goals.

Dr Shahid Nadeem from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (MoNHSR&C) gave an overview of the overall contraceptive stock at both national and provincial levels, highlighted the barriers related to pooled procurement and the steps taken to address the challenges.

Additional secretary Population and Welfare Department Punjab shared the successful experiences of engaging religious scholars to promote uptake of family planning services, and expediting registration of newly married couples.

From Sindh, Shah Faisal Zahir, Director Population Welfare Department briefed the attendees about the key activities taken up in the provinces, in terms of launching reproductive health-seeking behavior services at major private hospitals which would augment the family planning services.

Asghar Ali, Secretary Population Welfare Department, KPK stated that they have sufficient contraceptive stocks for short and medium-term supplies in place for the next six months. 'We have also streamlined the technical proposals for procurement and are following the procurement model used at the national level for pooled procurement.

These steps were lauded by the participants.

Deputy Director, Population Welfare Department, Abdul Sattar Shahwani shared that the current allocation for the provision of family planning services needs to be revised and enhanced to meet the needs of the province.

Moreover, he also committed that Baluchistan will also be undertaking pooled procurement method to ensure a streamlined procedure and prevent duplication of resources.

Director General, Population Welfare Department Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Muhammad Zeeshan Arif shared that the region has already completed pooled procurement with the Federal levels, and have initiated advocacy campaigns for Ulemas, notables and elected representatives for a more efficient dissemination of the family planning message.

Secretary Population Welfare Department Gilgit Baltistan, shared that their procurement had been delayed due to the elections in the region, but assured that they had adequate stocks for the medium-term. He also updated the Chair that new procurement will be in place by June 2021.

The meeting also had eminent subject matter experts from various NGOs and International Originations. Dr. Zeba Sattar from Population Council emphasized on the need of an efficient media strategy in place to allow for effective dissemination of the FP message to the public.

Dr. Muhammad Tariq from Chemonics further added that there needs to be an increased coordination between the provincial population departments and their health ministries.

Country Director Rahnuma-FPAP Syed Kamal Shah recommended that provinces should share their contraceptive stocks with NGOs and other FP service delivery organizations for a more equitable service distribution.

Dr. Yasmeen Qazi from Gates Foundation and Riz Consulting underscored the need to follow a more data-driven approach in allocating budgets and setting targets.

The suggestion was seconded by Dr Shabana Haider, Public Health consultant. Other notable attendees included Dr. Muzaffar Qureshi from Green Star Social Marketing, Dr.Tabinda Sarosh from PathFinder international, and representatives from the UN partners.

After taking a stock of the situation, in her closing remarks Member Social Sector summarized the disconnect between what is required and what is being done, and the need for a mindset shift due to limited improvement in FP indicators. She backed the need to use a data-driven approach. 'The trend of localized manufacturing of contraceptives is positive and the Planning Commission intends to support all such forward-looking initiatives, she added in her concluding remarks.