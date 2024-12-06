Provinces take initiative to set up constitutional courts: Sharjeel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the efforts of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto made the 26th Constitutional Amendment possible, and constitutional courts were established under it.

He said that the Sindh province took the initiative in establishing these courts.

Talking to the media persons outside the NAB court in Karachi, he said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari aims to provide immediate justice to the people and quick solutions to their problems.

'We have seen in the past that there were cases where those accused of murder were sentenced to death. However, after an appeal, these individuals were acquitted, even though they had already been sentenced to death. We believe that the constitutional courts have provided significant relief to the people.'

Sindh Senior Minister said that President Asif Ali Zardari spent 12 years in jail without being convicted.

He added that various political parties have also faced the courts, and those who create such cases are now facing cases themselves.

In response to a question, he said that there should be trust in the courts. The courts should not be intimidated or made controversial, and efforts should always be made to achieve justice based on truth and fairness.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that yesterday PTI founder left the court, demonstrating an authoritarian mentality. The courts cannot be bent in this way.' Since 2015, we have been facing cases and appearing in court for 9 years. We have also appeared in court under pressure when our party and we were under pressure, and we have faced cases even while sitting in jail.'

He said that the PTI founder's mentality is that the establishment, judiciary, and Election Commission should follow his orders. When the Election Commission did not comply with his demands, he made the most controversial appointment of Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The Senior Minister said that Governor KPK Faisal Karim Kundi organized an APC regarding public order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which 16 parties, besides PTI, participated. He added that it was PTI’s responsibility to bring all political parties together.

He said that the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is worsening, with the police not seen on the streets after dark.

The police in KPK have been demoralized, and the situation there is no longer under the control of the government. The PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is failing, and PTI’s priority is to spread anarchy, chaos, and confrontation with the institutions in the country.

The Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said this is the third term of the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is shameful that members there cannot go to their Constituencies. The police, which were supposed to maintain public order, were instead asked to provide security for the long march and weapons, so they could attack the federation. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI has bowed its knees before terrorists.

In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the PTI founder also talked about civil disobedience during the sit-in. He was the first to burn his bill, but when his electricity was cut off for non-payment, he was the first to submit the bill. Imran Khan had said that money should not be sent abroad through official channels but through Hawala Hundi.

He aims to set fire to everything in the country. Now is the time for him to come forward with positive thinking and admit that he has tried to mislead the people. PTI has nothing to offer the youth except chaos.

In response to another question, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Chief Minister of Sindh, and the Sindh government have taken a clear stand on the issue of water. Water matters should be governed by the 1992 agreement, and nothing else.

In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the APS tragedy occurred during the PTI government, and the Bannu jail was attacked. However, PTI's priority is focused on how to attack the federation.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had said in her last speech that the Pakistani flag would be hoisted in Swat. During the operation, 2.8 million people were displaced, and the PPP worked to provide them with relief.