Provinces to get another 100,000 testing kits by Monday: Chairman NDMA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal Saturday said that around 100,000 testing kits would distributed among all the provinces by Monday to help them enhance their coronavirus diagnostic capacity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal Saturday said that around 100,000 testing kits would distributed among all the provinces by Monday to help them enhance their coronavirus diagnostic capacity.

Talking to a private news channel, he said some 50 laboratories were working across the country and conducing around 6,000 coronavirus tests regularly.

The chairman said till March 30, the country lacked the medical equipment related to the COVID-19, however, the government procured it from China to ensure testing of coronavirus.

He said the country could need another 2000 to 3000 ventilators till May 25 owing to growing cases of coronavirus. We would fully support the private companies to manufacture the medical equipments related to COVID-19, he added.