Provinces Yet To Develop Consensus On Reopening Of Educational Institutions

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:29 PM

Provinces yet to develop consensus on reopening of educational institutions

KP is ready to reopen educational institutions from June 1st while Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan are reluctant to do so, saying that such decision could cause more cases of Coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2020) All provinces could not develop consensus over reopening of educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities amid fears of Coronavirus here on Wednesday.

Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan said that reopening of educational institutions could cause more cases of Coronavirus while Khyber PakhtunKhwa said that it was going to reopen the schools. Taking part in a virtual meeting chaired by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, the education ministers of all four provinces deliberated on the idea of reopening of schools.

The agenda of the meeting was to discuss whether to reopen educational institutions on June 1st or to prolong closure of all educational institutions.

After failure of all provinces to develop consensus, National Coordination Committee (NCC) will decide the fate of educational institutions.

The federal government had earlier decided to prolong the closure of all educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities across the county till May 31.

