Provincial Action Plan developed to combat human trafficking, bonded labor in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The government has constituted committees in collaboration with public private partnership in order to combat the human trafficking, Executive Director of Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) said here on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he said that comprehensive Provincial Action Plan was developed in consultation with all the relevant stake holders including police, FIA, labor department, home department, social welfare, media, human rights department of Punjab.

He further added that with this Action Plan an agreement was made on spreading public awareness on trafficking in person by developing awareness content with the help and collaboration of government departments and its effective dissemination with coordination and help from media houses.