Provincial Additional Secretary Visits DG Khan To Review Cotton's Record

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Provincial Additional Secretary visits DG Khan to review cotton's record

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Additional Secretary Muhammad Shabir Ahmad Khan paid a visit to DG Khan, Kot Chhata, Dajal, Jampur, and Fazilpur to review the record of cotton arrival in ginning factories operating across the division.

After reviewing the condition of cotton in the field, he met the farmers and directed them to use improved kinds of pesticides against harmful insects on the advice of the local agriculture experts.

According to him the cotton crop was at a critical stage within the next two weeks were important, particularly in terms of cotton management.

He said the agricultural extension staff would be involved in cotton pest scouting, surveillance, and timely control of pest attacks along with technical guidance for the farmers. He said that the mafia selling fake agricultural inputs was being dealt with iron hands.

He said that the increase in cotton production had a direct impact on the country's economy. Agriculture extension staff should be seen in the field instead of their offices, he said.

Director General Agriculture Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, and Director Agriculture Hussain were present along with his team on the occasion.

