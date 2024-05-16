Provincial adviser announces to construct hundreds of new veterinary hospitals

Adviser to the Chief Minister Sindh for Livestock and Fisheries Syed Najmi Alam Thursday announced that the Sindh government will construct hundreds of new hospitals for the treatment of cattle and repair 120 dispensaries, so that the animal hospitals can be made functional and the hereditary breeds of animals can be saved. Additionally, 300,000 chickens will be distributed free of cost in underprivileged areas to improve children's nutrition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Adviser to the Chief Minister Sindh for Livestock and Fisheries Syed Najmi Alam Thursday announced that the Sindh government will construct hundreds of new hospitals for the treatment of cattle and repair 120 dispensaries, so that the animal hospitals can be made functional and the hereditary breeds of animals can be saved. Additionally, 300,000 chickens will be distributed free of cost in underprivileged areas to improve children's nutrition.

He made these remarks while speaking to the media after the inauguration ceremony of the Avian Clinic and Postgraduate Research Laboratory at the department of Poultry, Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, established with the support of the Sindh Government's Poultry Production department.

He emphasized that the artificial insemination technology will be further enhanced to ensure the survival and growth of rare animals like the Red Sindhi cow, Kundhi buffalo and Kamori goat. He noted that Brazil has successfully increased milk production to 25 kg through genetic modification of the Red Sindhi cow, suggesting that similar advancements should be considered in Sindh.

Syed Najmi Alam mentioned that the government was considering a ten-year planning aimed at improving the economic conditions of poor people in the province, developing the livestock sector and making it profitable.

This project will provide facilities for treating diseases in animals and birds across the Sindh. He highlighted that within the next few months, 300,000 chickens will be distributed in underprivileged areas to enhance the nutrition of children from poor families.

He praised SAU for providing trained manpower for the livestock, poultry, and fisheries sectors in Sindh. He assured that the department's doors are always open to train young graduates and enhance their professional skills.

Earlier, the provincial adviser visited various departments and breeding centers at the university and reviewed the ongoing training programs. During this visit, students of the University also met with him to discuss creating more job opportunities for veterinary graduates and the prospects of house jobs in the Livestock department.

The event was attended by notable participants including Dean of the Faculty Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr. Nasir Rajput, Professor Ahmed Ali Moriani, Dr. Parshotam Khatri, Dr. Imdad Leghari, DG Livestock Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto, Dr. Noor-un-Nisa Mari, Dr. Munwar Hussain Mughal, Syed Sabir Shah, Syed Iftikhar Shah, Dr. Abdullah Sethar, Dr. Muhammad Bachal Bhutto, Dr. Jam Kashif Sahito and others.