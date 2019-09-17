UrduPoint.com
Provincial Adviser, Bushra Rind Inspects Taktu Housing Scheme

Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:50 PM

Advisor to CM Balochistan on Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Bushra Rind on Tuesday visited Taktu City Housing Scheme and reviewed operation measures against illegal encroachments at housing schemes

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Advisor to CM Balochistan on Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Bushra Rind on Tuesday visited Taktu City Housing Scheme and reviewed operation measures against illegal encroachments at housing schemes.

She said QDA administration has initiated an operation against encroachments and in this regard, directives have been issued to concerned officials to accelerate operations against encroachments to ensure removing of them from housing schemes as soon as possible, adding no compromise would be made on encroachments, said press release issued here.

Earlier, Secretary QDA Habibullah briefed QDA Chairperson Bushra Rind about Taktu Hosing Schemes and other Housing Schemes' encroachments and taking measures against encroachments.

QDA's official Salahuddin Noorzai, other senior officers and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s leader Muhammad Zaid Rind were present on the occasion.

