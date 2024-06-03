Provincial Advisor Distributes Flour Bags To Deserving Families
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM
HUB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Provincial Advisor for Industry and Commerce Mir Ali Hasan Zehri distributed flour bags to more than 1,500 deserving families in various areas of Hub City, on Monday.
Mir Ali Hasan Zehri stated that serving the needy is the government's top priority and this effort will continue.
He praised the district administration for their better arrangements and promised to do even better in the future.
"We will keep serving our people, especially the deserving ones," Zehri said. "I will personally oversee the distribution process to ensure that everyone receives the assistance they need," he added.
APP/ahe/378
