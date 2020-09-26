UrduPoint.com
Provincial Advisor Inaugurates Banyan Tree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 09:19 PM

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Law, Environment and Coastal development Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday inaugurated Banyan trees in a ceremony of restoration of trees and parks in Sindh, at park in Clifton here on Saturday

Civil society representatives Sharmeen Obaid Chanay, Marvi Mazhar and Jamil Yousaf were also present on the occasion, said a statement.

More Stories From Pakistan

