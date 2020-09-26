Provincial advisor inaugurates Banyan tree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Law, Environment and Coastal development Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday inaugurated Banyan trees in a ceremony of restoration of trees and parks in Sindh, at park in Clifton here on Saturday.

Civil society representatives Sharmeen Obaid Chanay, Marvi Mazhar and Jamil Yousaf were also present on the occasion, said a statement.