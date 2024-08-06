Open Menu

Provincial Advisor Reviews Rain Emergency Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 10:21 PM

Sindh Chief Minister’s Advisor for Inter-Provincial Coordination and Cooperative, Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari, chaired an emergency meeting to review rain emergency measures

The meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kashmore to review actions taken to address the emergency situation caused by recent rainfall, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The purpose of the meeting was to evaluate the emergency arrangements in Kashmore District to ensure the well-being of its residents.

The meeting was attended by District Chairman Gul Muhammad Jakhrani, officials from provincial and Federal departments, and representatives from the Municipal Committee and Town Committee.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Fazal Owaisi briefed that Kashmore District received 188 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season.

He highlighted that drainage operations were effectively carried out using heavy machinery provided by the Municipal Town Committee and PDMA. Efforts are ongoing to drain standing water from informal settlements.

The office of the Sindh Chief Minister’s Advisor for Inter-Provincial Coordination and Cooperative has given the mobile number of Abdul Ghaffar Khoso 03345471089 to provide assistance and guidance to the residents of the districts concerned.

