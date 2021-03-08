Provincial advisor to fully utilize allocated budget in development works

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Works and Services Department Nisar Ahmed Khoro on Monday stressed upon the need to fully utilize the allocated budget in the development schemes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Works and Services Department Nisar Ahmed Khoro on Monday stressed upon the need to fully utilize the allocated budget in the development schemes.

Khoro issued these directives while chairing a meeting in the Works & Services Department here, said a statement.

Secretary Works and Services Imran Atta Soomro, Chief Engineers (Highways), Chief Engineers (Buildings) and concerned superintending engineers were also present on the occasion.

Khoro directed all the participants that it should be ensured that neither the funds are lapsed nor surrendered.

He reviewed the ongoing schemes and issued directives on each scheme and stressed the need for completion of maximum number of schemes.

Khoro gave policy guidelines for including new schemes in coming ADP with the stress that schemes should be prepared with a view that after completion those schemes should serve the people of the province and also contribute to the economic uplift of the province.