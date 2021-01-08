Provincial Advisory Committee on SDGs holds its maiden meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan Friday chaired first meeting of Provincial Advisory Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The meeting was attended by all Administrative Secretaries of the province, Chief SDGs-Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives and representatives of UNDP.

The chair briefed the meeting about the aim and objectives of the meeting and the Advisory Committee. Director General-Sustainable Development Unit, P&D Department presented brief overview of the Advisory Committee.

The proceedings of the meeting revolved around four agenda items including approval of Provincial SDGs framework, approval of supplementary annexure for PC-I, approval of recommendations of SDGs Unit with regard to simplifying Government's approval processes to improve project management and Approval of District SDGs Scorecard.

The SDG Support Unit made detailed presentation on the agenda items.

The project manager appraised the Committee that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa P&D Department has developed the SDGs Framework as a policy intervention to guide Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's development process for achieving the SDGs targets and practically localize SDGs in the province.

Both qualitative and quantitative methods were adopted during the formulation of the framework. The framework is an outcome of detailed consultation with a wide range of stakeholders, he said.

The Project Manager SDGs Unit KP stated that the Unit has developed a supplementary Annexure (checklist) for PC-1 with the aim to mainstream SDGs in government plans and projects and track resource flow against SDGs.

The PC-1 annexure will track public sector investment in SDGs and will be handy in measuring impact of the interventions and capturing the interlinkages of SDGs. The Chief SDGs, Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives stated that the PC-1 Checklist was initially developed by the Federal Ministry for Ehsas Programme, however, he appreciated the efforts of SDG Unit KP to further improve the contents of the checklist.

He suggested that the P&DD may issue directions to the line departments to embed SDGs in the preparation of sectoral vision, mission and policies as well as consider SDGs during preparation of concept notes for proposed. The chair and participants of the forum were of the view that the Departments shall prepare their sectoral policies in accordance with the SDGs agenda 2030.

While briefing the forum on the District SDGs Scorecard the Project Manager said that the scorecard has been developed to present disaggregated picture of SDGs at district level.

The underlying objectives of the Scorecard are to discover development challenges, identify policy gaps, take informed policy decisions, monitor the progress on SDGs at district level, conduct comparative analysis of districts and improve optimal Resource Allocation.

The committee appreciated the efforts of the unit in making the SDGs localization process more viable and visible in the province. After detailed deliberation the forum approved all agenda items and decided that Provincial SDGs Framework shall be presented to the Provincial Cabinet for approval; PC-checklist shall be made supplementary annexure with PC-1 and the checklist shall be shared with Resource Center and uploaded on PCFMS; Planning Cells shall be capacitated and engaged to integrate SDGs in planning process; all departments shall prepare their sectoral polices in line with SDGs targets set out in the framework; District SDGs Scorecard shall be published in form of a catalogue and its spectrum shall be broadened and that all departments shall use the catalogue as base for future planning and resource allocation.