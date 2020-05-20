UrduPoint.com
Provincial Anti-Smuggling Task Force: Chief Secy Sindh Reviews Measures Taken During Last Month

Wed 20th May 2020

Provincial Anti-Smuggling Task Force: Chief secy Sindh reviews measures taken during last month

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Tuesday reviewed various measures, taken during the last month to curb the smuggling.

He was presiding over a meeting of a 15-member Provincial Anti–Smuggling Task Force, attended by Inspector General of Police Sindh, Chief Collector Customs Saifuddin Junejo, Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar, dircetor general of Coast Guards, representatives of FIA, Pakistan Railways, Rangers and other law enforcing agencies, said a press release.

The chief secretary sought the details of raids, arrests and the record of the cases. He especially called for the details of persons involved in smuggling, commodities being smuggled in province, places where the smuggled goods being marketed and routes being used for smuggling.

Discussing the issue of illegal jetties in coastal areas, he directed the Livestock and Fisheries secretary to prepare draft laws on the illegal jetties so that it could be presented in provincial cabinet meeting.

Mumtaz Shah decided to convene fortnightly Task Force meeting to review the situation and ensure implementation of decisions.

He asked all the agencies concerned to designate their focal persons for ensuring implementation of decisions and reporting the same to the Task Force.

He said the report of Task Force would be submitted to the Prime Minister Office.

