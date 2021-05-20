Provincial apex committee reiterates commitment to utilise all available resources for dealing with coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday chaired provincial apex committee meeting at his office which reiterated its commitment to utilise all available resources for dealing with coronavirus.

The meeting was told that the Health department would recruit 4452 paramedics and vaccinators for corona drive while 10 oxygen generators and 200 oxygen concentrators were being provided to ensure the supply of oxygen in the province.

The military leadership assured the meeting to continue every possible cooperation to the civil government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The apex committee decided to use all administrative actions to enforce the SOPs.

It was decided that airports would remain super alert, upon arrival of international flights effective steps would be taken to ensure the identification of corona-positive international passengers.

It was decided to increase the number of corona vaccination centres along with expediting the vaccination drive.

The meeting further decided to implement the decisions through a mutual line of action including effectively implementing the closure timings of markets and bazaars through administrative measures.

The CM told the coronavirus vaccine was being procured with Rs. 1.5 billion through an accelerated process and more vaccine doses would also be procured as the Punjab government was fully active to save the citizens from this virus.

As many as 943 ventilators were reserved for corona patients while 422 patients were on ventilators, he said, adding that 864,987 doses of vaccine were available in Punjab.

Corps Commander Lahore Lt. Gen. Muhammad Abdul Aziz reiterated the commitment to continue cooperation with the Punjab government, adding that the provincial government's work was praiseworthy. Joint efforts would be made further effective to protect lives of the people from coronavirus, he added.

GOC 10 Division Major General Muhammad Aneeq-ur-Rehman Malik, DG Rangers Punjab Major General Muhammad Amir Majeed, Law Minister Raja Basharat, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary, IGP, ACS (Home) and high-ranking civil and military officials attended the meeting.