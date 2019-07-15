Provincial Assembly apprised about efforts to resolve land dispute in Loni DI Khan

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Law Minister , Sultan Muhammad Monday apprised provincial assembly that district administration of D. I Khan is making efforts to resolve unrest arise due to occupation of land by Dotani tribe which are now settled in Loni area after migrating from different areas.

The provincial minister held out this assurance while speaking in response to a Call Attention Notice (CAN) submitted by PTI's MPA, Aghaz Ikramullah Khan Gandapur.

In the CAN, MPA Aghaz drew the attention of Home Minister to problems and unrest in his constituency due to settlement of Dotani tribe in Loni area.

"These people are migrants and they come from different area and occupied land of our people as a result of which there is a fear of bloodshed," Aghaz mentioned in the CAN.

He requested Home Minister to direct Deputy Commissioner, Commissioner and Police to take notice of it and resolve the issue.

The Provincial Minister for Law said government was already taken up the issue and district administration was holding discussion with both parties to resolve the issue.

He added that recently, a local jirga held on July 11, 2019 to resolve the problem.