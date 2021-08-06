Provincial assembly passes 'KP Factories Amendment Bill 2021'

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly chaired by Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan on Friday passed 'KP Factories Amendment Bill 2021'.

The bill was aimed to ensure participation of women in economic life and to provide them better working conditions by providing safe transport, equal working hours and removing other work related restrictions in factories.

The house also adopted KP Medical Translations Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill 2021, KP Employees Social Security Bill 2021 and KP Sentencing Bill 2021.

The bills were introduced by Provincial Finance Minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra.