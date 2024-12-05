Provincial assembly passes KP Parks, Horticulture Authority Bill 2024

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Thursday passed KP Parks and Horticulture Authority Bill 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Thursday passed KP Parks and Horticulture Authority Bill 2024.

The bill was tabled by Provincial Minister for Local Bodies in the session that was chaired by Speaker Babar Salim Swati.

To a question of opposition members, Adnan Khan, the minister told that the new authority would not interfere with the ambit of Peshawar Development Authority and Local Government. He said that new authority would help support the working of these two departments

Opposition member, Ahmad Kundi said that a 16-member board would be constituted under the bill and added that government should ensure transparency and impartiality in working of board. Chairing the proceedings, Speaker also accorded the suggestion of Adnan Khan to nominate four members in the board.