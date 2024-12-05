Open Menu

Provincial Assembly Passes KP Parks, Horticulture Authority Bill 2024

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 10:57 PM

Provincial assembly passes KP Parks, Horticulture Authority Bill 2024

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Thursday passed KP Parks and Horticulture Authority Bill 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Thursday passed KP Parks and Horticulture Authority Bill 2024.

The bill was tabled by Provincial Minister for Local Bodies in the session that was chaired by Speaker Babar Salim Swati.

To a question of opposition members, Adnan Khan, the minister told that the new authority would not interfere with the ambit of Peshawar Development Authority and Local Government. He said that new authority would help support the working of these two departments

Opposition member, Ahmad Kundi said that a 16-member board would be constituted under the bill and added that government should ensure transparency and impartiality in working of board. Chairing the proceedings, Speaker also accorded the suggestion of Adnan Khan to nominate four members in the board.

Related Topics

Assembly Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Opposition regrets failure of provincial governmen ..

Opposition regrets failure of provincial government to address violence in Kurra ..

2 minutes ago
 Integrated plan devised to ensure uninterrupted su ..

Integrated plan devised to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity in Souther ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister distributes cheques among beneficiaries o ..

Minister distributes cheques among beneficiaries of 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' prog ..

5 minutes ago
 Zero Waste Villages initiative a step towards clea ..

Zero Waste Villages initiative a step towards cleaner Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Bacon House in collaboration with NCSW to organize ..

Bacon House in collaboration with NCSW to organize an event

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurat ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates Prof Hashmat Lodi Developme ..

2 minutes ago
Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews tr ..

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews traffic, civic issues in Lyari

2 minutes ago
 S. Korean politician who tussled with soldier says ..

S. Korean politician who tussled with soldier says felt 'fear'

2 minutes ago
 UK's Starmer vows to 'take country forward' in res ..

UK's Starmer vows to 'take country forward' in reset bid after 150 days

2 minutes ago
 OPEC+ extends oil supply cuts through March

OPEC+ extends oil supply cuts through March

10 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presents ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presents cash rewards to topper girls ..

2 minutes ago
 Macron tells EU chief Mercosur deal is 'unacceptab ..

Macron tells EU chief Mercosur deal is 'unacceptable'

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan