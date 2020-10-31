UrduPoint.com
Provincial Assembly Sindh Meets On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 02:38 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh has been summoned to meet on November 02 (Monday) at the Sindh Assembly Building here.

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail has summoned a session of the provincial assembly in exercise of powers conferred upon him under clause (a) of article 109 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973 and other provisions.

This was stated in a notification issued here on Saturday.

