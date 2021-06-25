Provincial Assembly unanimously approves budget 2021-22

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab Friday said that Sindh Assembly has unanimously approved the budget for the new financial year.

He expressed these views while addressing a news conference at Sindh Assembly Committee Room.

The budget was approved as per its schedule. The Speaker consulted with all the parliamentary parties and a people-friendly budget was approved, he claimed.

He said that every parliamentary party has the right to take part in budget debates.

It was decided that every member would discuss the budget in a partisan manner but unfortunately, an attempt was made to spoil the atmosphere of the Assembly, he added.

We have reduced the tax rate of SRB and the subsidy has been given to agriculture, Wahab recounted, saying that the poor women of the province were given loan facilities to do business with dignity. Almost 1.2 million women are benefiting from Sindh Rural Support Programme.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Infectious Diseases Hospital has also been built by Sindh Government, adding that legally, the proceedings of the assembly cannot be challenged in court.