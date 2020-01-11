UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Auqaf Minister Meets Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 03:54 PM

Provincial Auqaf minister meets Chief Minister

Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday. They discussed religious harmony and unity during the meeting.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday. They discussed religious harmony and unity during the meeting.

The Chief Minister condemned the Quetta blast incident and said that those who attacked people in mosque during prayer could not be Muslims.

He further said that those attacking mosques were actually playing in hands of the country's enemy.

Usman Buzdar said, "Life of every individual is important and killing someone is inhuman action." He said that religious scholars should play their role for the integrity and stability of the country.

The Chief Minister said that Ulemas should make all possible efforts to promote brotherhood, through creating an atmosphere free of sectarianism and prejudice.

They also offered fateha for the martyrs of the blast incident.

yrb/bl

Related Topics

Chief Minister Quetta Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Prayer Mosque Muslim All Unity Foods Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Sultan Q ..

11 minutes ago

Three member gang arrested, abducted children reco ..

48 seconds ago

CS directs field officers to resolve people's prob ..

50 seconds ago

35 water filtration plants will be installed in di ..

51 seconds ago

Three dead in Ionian migrant boat rescue: Greek co ..

52 seconds ago

At least 12 dead in migrant boat sinking

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.