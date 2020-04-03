Provincial Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed-ul-Hasan Shah pays tribute to health professionals

Provincial Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed-ul-Hasan Shah paid rich tributes to doctors, paramedics, nurses and health officials who were at the front line in the war against corona pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed-ul-Hasan Shah paid rich tributes to doctors, paramedics, nurses and health officials who were at the front line in the war against corona pandemic.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that necessary steps were being taken to protect the lives of people from coronavirus.

The Minister said that people should support the government and its initiatives to tackle the current situation, adding that much aware people should also spread awareness through about social distancing, wash hands, wears masks and most importantly avoid gatherings.

He said the Punjab government appreciated the role of heath professionals as they set a new example by fight this pandemic with limited resources,he maintained. He said, "doctors, nurses and paramedics are our heroand nation would never forgot their role in this time of trial."