Provincial authorities making efforts to curb artificial price hike: Alamgir

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Zakat and Ushr Secretary and Provincial focal person for Sahulat Bazaars, Alamgir Ahmed Khan Friday said that provincial authorities, district administration were making all out efforts to curb artificial price hike and give relief to the masses by providing them daily commodities at controlled rates through Sahulat Bazaar.

He expressed these views during his surprise visit to the Sahulat Bazaar, Hazro. On this occasion he inspected the supply and quality of essential commodities at the bazaar.

During his visit, Assistant Commissioner Shagufta Jabeen apprised him about the facilities provided by local administration to the shoppers in the market and check over quality and price. On this occasion, he inspected different sections of the bazaar including complaint desk, fruit and vegetable stalls as well as checked the quality and availability of flour, sugar and pulses.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour, sugar, vegetables and fruits adding that no compromise would be made on the rates fixed by the government.

Alamgir Khan said the Sahulat Bazaar was an initiative to provide relief to the masses, adding that all such bazaars were being monitored and the government would go to every extent to provide relief to the citizens and no one would be allowed to exploit the general public.

He said that on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, 350 Sahulat Bazaars had been established in the province in a bid to give relief to the masses from dearness and price hike besides, offering items of daily use, particularly food items at subsidized rates, including 20kg flour bag at Rs 840 whereas 20kg at Rs 420.

Later, Alamgir Ahmed Khan also visited various markets and bazaars of Hazro and checked the prices of daily commodities selling at the shops and verified the rates of the shopkeepers and government notified rates on the spot.

He also visited a local flour mill and imposed a fine of Rs 0.1 million for flawed record of flour supply in the market and dubious entries.