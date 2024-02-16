Open Menu

Provincial Boot Camp On Education Reforms Held

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2024 | 11:17 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) To contemplate initiatives for revolutionizing the educational landscape in Karachi city, the Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) wing of the College education Department convened a 3-day Provincial Boot Camp event of stakeholders from across the province with the maiden participation of students.

The provincial Boot Camp- spearheaded by Secretary College Education Department Sindh, Sadaf Anees Sheikh- initiated inclusive policy-making by involving students and setting the stage for transformative change, said a statement issued here on Friday.

Sindh caretaker Education Minister Raana Hussain, speaking as chief guest in the concluding ceremony of the Boot Camp, underscored the significance of personal responsibility and entrepreneurship in monitoring work and urged on practical implementation. She also lauded participants' proactive efforts.

Secretary Sadaf Anees Sheikh commended collaborative efforts stressed the significance of monitoring and evaluation beyond accountability and urged on individual initiative and commitment.

The event brought together 40 students, 40 teachers and principals, and inspection officers from various directorates, marking a significant milestone in collaborative educational reform efforts.

The event facilitated detailed stakeholder consultation with a focus on inclusiveness and gender equality. The 3-day event concluded with an open dialogue among the participants that summed up with emphasis on the need for strategies for institutional improvement.

Certificates were distributed to participants to foster direct engagement and a commitment to ongoing collaboration. The M&E Provincial Boot Camp sets a precedent for future endeavours, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to advancing educational quality and accountability through collaborative efforts and prudent resource management.

