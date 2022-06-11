UrduPoint.com

Provincial Budget To Focus On Maximum Relief To Masses: Chief Minister

June 11, 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that the focus of provincial budget was to provide maximum relief to masses in the present circumstances and to bring essential edibles to the access of common man

He said the present government was taking out-of-the-box steps in an attempt to bring ease in the lives of people. The CM underscored that no burden would be put on the poor people in the coming budget and steps would be taken to address difficulties of the common man, said a handout issued here.

He said the country was facing economic challenges; however, the government was making efforts to avert the prevailing situation. He said the government was devising a comprehensive plan to provide relief to masses as special steps would be proposed in the budget to control inflation.

The historic package to provide subsidised flour across the province would continue in the next fiscal year as well, he added.

