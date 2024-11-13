Open Menu

Provincial Cabinet Approves Project For Feasibility Study, Design Of Sewerage And Storm Water Drainage Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM

Provincial Cabinet has approved a project for the feasibility study and design of Sewerage and Storm Water Drainage Facilities in 50 cities of Punjab worth Rs.1100 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Provincial Cabinet has approved a project for the feasibility study and design of Sewerage and Storm Water Drainage Facilities in 50 cities of Punjab worth Rs.1100 million.

During the 19th Cabinet meeting, Shakeel Ahmad Mian, Secretary LG& CDD emphasized that water supply, sewerage, sanitation, and drainage had not received adequate focus in recent years. This has resulted in several challenges, including public health concerns, environmental hazards, and polluted water sources that jeopardize human and aquatic life. It was decided to conduct feasibilities and Detailed Engineering Designs (DEDs) including preparation of PC-Is, through the Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC) for a comprehensive solution of sewerage and storm water drainage in the deficient cities of Punjab.

The Cabinet-approved project will entail a comprehensive series of studies and surveys to assess the specific needs of each city.

Key elements of the project scope include a detailed topographic and GIS mapping survey, geotechnical and environmental impact assessments, climate risk vulnerability studies, feasibility studies, detailed engineering designs, and cost estimates. Furthermore, the initiative will include an institutional framework for sustainable operations and maintenance, which is critical to ensuring the project’s long-term effectiveness. The project envisions sustainable urban centers with resilient infrastructure to support economic growth, productivity, and quality of life.

PMDFC will be completing this project in one year which will be pivotal in addressing the province’s growing environmental and health concerns due to inadequate sewage and storm water drainage systems, promising a healthier, more sustainable urban future for Punjab’s citizens.

