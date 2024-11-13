- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Provincial Cabinet approves project for feasibility study, design of Sewerage and Storm Water Draina ..
Provincial Cabinet Approves Project For Feasibility Study, Design Of Sewerage And Storm Water Drainage Facilities
Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM
Provincial Cabinet has approved a project for the feasibility study and design of Sewerage and Storm Water Drainage Facilities in 50 cities of Punjab worth Rs.1100 million
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Provincial Cabinet has approved a project for the feasibility study and design of Sewerage and Storm Water Drainage Facilities in 50 cities of Punjab worth Rs.1100 million.
During the 19th Cabinet meeting, Shakeel Ahmad Mian, Secretary LG& CDD emphasized that water supply, sewerage, sanitation, and drainage had not received adequate focus in recent years. This has resulted in several challenges, including public health concerns, environmental hazards, and polluted water sources that jeopardize human and aquatic life. It was decided to conduct feasibilities and Detailed Engineering Designs (DEDs) including preparation of PC-Is, through the Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC) for a comprehensive solution of sewerage and storm water drainage in the deficient cities of Punjab.
The Cabinet-approved project will entail a comprehensive series of studies and surveys to assess the specific needs of each city.
Key elements of the project scope include a detailed topographic and GIS mapping survey, geotechnical and environmental impact assessments, climate risk vulnerability studies, feasibility studies, detailed engineering designs, and cost estimates. Furthermore, the initiative will include an institutional framework for sustainable operations and maintenance, which is critical to ensuring the project’s long-term effectiveness. The project envisions sustainable urban centers with resilient infrastructure to support economic growth, productivity, and quality of life.
PMDFC will be completing this project in one year which will be pivotal in addressing the province’s growing environmental and health concerns due to inadequate sewage and storm water drainage systems, promising a healthier, more sustainable urban future for Punjab’s citizens.
Recent Stories
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid
Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support
Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
Argentina court upholds Kirchner corruption conviction
The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for success ..
Teenage boy abducted in Taxila
Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism
War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as starvation looms: UN
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor7 minutes ago
-
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid16 minutes ago
-
The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case23 minutes ago
-
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for successful operation agains ..23 minutes ago
-
Teenage boy abducted in Taxila23 minutes ago
-
Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism23 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolution” attempt by PTI founder38 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water38 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly organizes skill-building workshop for staff38 minutes ago
-
President, PM appreciate security forces for operation in Kech38 minutes ago
-
PTI's birth based on protests: Azma Bokhari43 minutes ago
-
West African nations delegation visits NADRA Headquarters44 minutes ago