Provincial cabinet approves three new districts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo led the provincial cabinet on Tuesday accorded approval for establishment of three new districts namely Hub, Karezat and Osta Mohammad.

Following the approval, the total number of districts in Balochistan has reached 37.

Currently, there are eight administrative divisions in the province of Balochistan namely Quetta, Kalat, Mekran, Naseerbad, Sibi, Zhob, Loralai and Rakhshan.