Provincial Capital Endures Scorching Heat
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 12:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The provincial capital endured scorching heat as the mercury soared to 40.5°C on Monday.
It was a predominantly hot and arid day, though occasional clouds dotted the sky, failing to bring any relief in the form of rain and dissipating along with the hot air blowing across the city.
The surge in temperature took its toll on the populace, with reports of people fainting in various locations due to the heatwave. Additionally, there was a noticeable increase in activity at roadside stalls and shops selling traditional juices and drinks.
Meteorological officials attributed the prevailing weather conditions to continental air masses covering most parts of the country. They forecast continued hot and dry weather for the majority of regions, with the possibility of sporadic light rain-thunderstorms in isolated areas of Gilgit-Baltistan. Moreover, they anticipated a gradual rise in daytime temperatures in the plains.
Jacobabad recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46°C on Monday, while Lahore experienced a high of 40.5°C, with a minimum temperature of 23.6°C.
