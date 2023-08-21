Open Menu

Provincial Caretaker Cabinet To Consist Of 13-14 Ministers, 5 Advisers: CM

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Monday said that the provincial caretaker cabinet would consist of 13 to 14 ministers and five advisers in the first phase while in the second phase, more ministers and advisers will be inducted into the cabinet

He expressed these views while talking to the media persons after the swearing-in ceremony at Governor House.

Domki said that the establishment of law and order in the province and the holding of fair and transparent elections were the priority of the caretaker provincial government.

He said that non-political persons have included in the caretaker cabinet, but our mandate was to hold fair, transparent and impartial elections.

He said that instructions have been issued to the relevant departments and officers for transparency and high-quality completion of the ongoing development projects under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

