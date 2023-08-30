Provincial caretaker government initiates action against illegal mining

Caretaker Sindh Minister for Mines and Minerals Development Mir Khuda Bux Mari has informed that action has been initiated against all those who are involved in illegal mining of minerals in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Sindh Minister for Mines and Minerals Development Mir Khuda Bux Mari has informed that action has been initiated against all those who are involved in illegal mining of minerals in the province.

The minister informed this while presiding over a meeting of the officers of his department and later talking to media persons here at the Commissioner's Office on Wednesday.

Besides stopping illegal mining wherever reported in the province, he informed that strict legal action is also being taken against the persons who were involved in illegal mining. The provincial caretaker government also reviewing the lease permission and also taking action in this regard with the cooperation of the administration, he added.

The minister said that the country possessed rich mineral resources and the economic condition could be improved and brought on the right track by utilizing this great asset.

The mines and minerals development would not only help in providing a maximum number of job opportunities for unemployed persons but it also strengthens the national economy, he added.

He said the prime objective of the caretaker government is to conduct free, fair and impartial elections, however, it is also responsible to continue the functioning of the nation-building departments in a smooth direction.

The minister informed that he along with national and international media would soon pay a visit to Karoonjhar of Tharparkar district, adding the support of media is necessary for the development of the country.