Provincial Caretaker Minister for Communications and Excise Bilal Afzal checks free flour points in Okara, Dipalpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker Minister for Communications and Excise Bilal Afzal inspected various distribution points for free wheat flour among deserving families under Ramadan Package in Okara and Dipalpur.

During his visit, the minister also met with people and inquired about the facilities there. The people appreciated the Punjab government's initiative of providing free flour to the poor, according to the department's spokesman here on Thursday.

On this occasion, Okara Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif briefed the minister about arrangements at the distribution points, while the officials of relevant departments were also present.

The Provincial Minister appreciated the arrangements made by the district administration and said that Punjab government had given the biggest relief package in history for the poor people whereby wheat flour worth Rs 53 billion was being distributed free of cost among 100 million people. He said that every eligible person would get three bags of flour in phases during Ramadan.

Bilal Afzal added that government was utilizing all available resources for the convenience and comfort of the people.

He lauded the district administration on the arrangement of 1122 medical aid counter, separate points for women and men and wheelchair for special persons at the flour distribution points. He said, "In these auspicious days of Ramadan, I have the desire to go beyond service and I am fulfilling my responsibilities as a duty. The abilities and energies have to be spent for the welfare of the people." He also inspected the complaint cell, medical aid counter at the flour supply points.

Bilal Afzal said that caretaker chief minister had assigned duties to provincial ministers for each district and they were paying visits to flour points in their respective districts. He said that free flour was the biggest relief package in the history of Punjab.

Briefing the minister, the DC said that nine flour distribution points and 120 counters had been set up in Okara through which more than 100,000 free flour bags had so far been distributed transparently among the deserving people.