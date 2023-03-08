Provincial Caretaker Minister for Information, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah info minister visits 'Itella Cell'

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Information, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah here Wednesday visited ' Ittella Cell' and acquired a briefing about its performance and operational matters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker Minister for Information, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah here Wednesday visited ' Ittella Cell' and acquired a briefing about its performance and operational matters.

On the occasion, the caretaker minister was briefed that Ittela Cell is serving as a bridge between the government and the people.

He was told about the utility of the cell and its performance to inform people about steps of government being taken for their welfare.

The caretaker minister, highlighting the importance of the information department, appreciated the working of the cell for disseminating information among the masses.

He also stressed promoting welfare-oriented steps of government on social media and other electronic platforms.