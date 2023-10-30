Open Menu

Provincial Caretaker Minister Of Excise And Small Industries Prince Ahmed Ali Ahmadzai Chairs CFP Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Provincial Caretaker Minister of Excise and Small Industries Prince Ahmed Ali Ahmadzai chairs CFP meeting

Provincial Caretaker Minister of Excise and Small Industries Prince Ahmed Ali Ahmadzai on Monday chaired the Provincial Cloud First Policy (CFP) meeting in which the cloud-first policy was reviewed to enable governments to deliver services faster and more efficiently with increased transparency and collaboration

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Provincial Caretaker Minister of Excise and Small Industries Prince Ahmed Ali Ahmadzai on Monday chaired the Provincial Cloud First Policy (CFP) meeting in which the cloud-first policy was reviewed to enable governments to deliver services faster and more efficiently with increased transparency and collaboration.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Public Relations Jan Achakzai, Caretaker Adviser for Minerals Muhammad Umair Muhammad Hassani, Secretary Science and Technology Muhammad Ayaz Mandukhel, Secretary Planning Lal Jan Jaffer, Additional Secretary Finance Hameedullah Nasir attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on cloud policy.

Addressing the meeting, Prince Ahmed Ali said that the adoption of a cloud-first policy by the government and public sector agencies would transform public sector services, saying that it has the potential to improve service delivery and reduce the cost of taxpayer funds.

He said that the policy aims to attract domestic and foreign investment in digital services, support IT investment, and streamline IT procurement in the province, which may allow departments to adopt a cloud model.

He said that the approval of the policy reflects the government's continuous efforts to digitize Pakistan, which has seen rapid growth in recent years, for public administration, the policy is a welcome step towards better performance and citizen-centric service delivery.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Nasir May Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

DC pays surprise visit to Govt Boys School in Gand ..

DC pays surprise visit to Govt Boys School in Gandawa

1 minute ago
 One killed, one injured in road accident

One killed, one injured in road accident

1 minute ago
 Locals helping undocumented immigrants will be dea ..

Locals helping undocumented immigrants will be dealt with iron hand: Caretaker I ..

1 minute ago
 World lone Ghandhara art museum at Peshawar impres ..

World lone Ghandhara art museum at Peshawar impresses Russian ambassador

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar brief ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar briefed on academic activities in L ..

4 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Turkish ..

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Turkish First Lady on 100th anniversar ..

22 minutes ago
Amir Mir condoles death of film director Hassan As ..

Amir Mir condoles death of film director Hassan Askari

1 minute ago
 PCB forms committee to look into conflict of inter ..

PCB forms committee to look into conflict of interest allegations

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcastin ..

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi govt has no ..

4 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to withdraw security of unauthoriz ..

KP Govt decides to withdraw security of unauthorized persons; setting up of high ..

4 minutes ago
 Man dies after being electrocuted in Pindi Gheb

Man dies after being electrocuted in Pindi Gheb

55 minutes ago
 Inzamam resigns as chairman men's selection commit ..

Inzamam resigns as chairman men's selection committee

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan