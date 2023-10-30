Provincial Caretaker Minister of Excise and Small Industries Prince Ahmed Ali Ahmadzai chairs CFP meeting

Provincial Caretaker Minister of Excise and Small Industries Prince Ahmed Ali Ahmadzai on Monday chaired the Provincial Cloud First Policy (CFP) meeting in which the cloud-first policy was reviewed to enable governments to deliver services faster and more efficiently with increased transparency and collaboration

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Provincial Caretaker Minister of Excise and Small Industries Prince Ahmed Ali Ahmadzai on Monday chaired the Provincial Cloud First Policy (CFP) meeting in which the cloud-first policy was reviewed to enable governments to deliver services faster and more efficiently with increased transparency and collaboration.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Public Relations Jan Achakzai, Caretaker Adviser for Minerals Muhammad Umair Muhammad Hassani, Secretary Science and Technology Muhammad Ayaz Mandukhel, Secretary Planning Lal Jan Jaffer, Additional Secretary Finance Hameedullah Nasir attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on cloud policy.

Addressing the meeting, Prince Ahmed Ali said that the adoption of a cloud-first policy by the government and public sector agencies would transform public sector services, saying that it has the potential to improve service delivery and reduce the cost of taxpayer funds.

He said that the policy aims to attract domestic and foreign investment in digital services, support IT investment, and streamline IT procurement in the province, which may allow departments to adopt a cloud model.

He said that the approval of the policy reflects the government's continuous efforts to digitize Pakistan, which has seen rapid growth in recent years, for public administration, the policy is a welcome step towards better performance and citizen-centric service delivery.