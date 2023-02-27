UrduPoint.com

Provincial Committee For Census Reviews Preparations For 7th Digital Census

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw Imdadullah Bosal chaired a meeting on Monday regarding the Provincial Committee for Census, which was attended by concerned officials including the Provincial Census Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary, and Administrative Secretaries.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary emphasized the need to provide adequate facilities to the census staff and urged all stakeholders involved in the census to take steps to play a meaningful role. He also highlighted that cooperation between enumerators and respondents is essential for a successful census.

Furthermore, the Chief Secretary stated that census is a best practice for comprehensive planning, development, and resource allocation.

It was informed during the meeting that the 7th digital census will continue from March 1 to April 1, and the facility of self-enumeration has also been given in the seventh census.

The census staff will go door to door and register all individuals and families.

He said that the importance of census cannot be overemphasized as it provides valuable data for policy-making and planning.

With the facility of self-enumeration, the seventh census is expected to be more accurate and comprehensive.

He urged all concerned authorities and individuals to cooperate with the census staff to ensure a successful census.

