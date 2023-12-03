Provincial constituencies modified across 18 Punjab districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The provincial Constituencies across 18 districts in Punjab have undergone modifications due to the creation of new districts and population increase, as indicated in the notification of final constituencies issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recently.

This adjustment, detailed in the latest notification of final constituencies from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), reflects the evolving demographic landscape. In response to these changes, the Commission strategically added and reallocated seats, ultimately keeping the total at 297.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the constituency delimitation details, indicating decrease in 15

constituencies of eight Punjab districts in accordance with the latest census results.

Punjab has added five provincial assembly seats across five districts to address population growth. Additionally, despite allocating 10 seats to newly established districts, the total seats in the Punjab Assembly remain at 297.

Some districts gained seats, like Taunsa, Kot Addu, Murree, Talagang, and Wazirabad, while others, including Gujrat, Khushab, Rajanpur, and Kasur, saw reductions.

Some districts experienced seat reductions, while others gained seats.

According to the ECP, there is a reduction of two seats in each of the districts of Rawalpindi, Chakwal, and Gujranwala. Additionally, Sialkot, Multan, and Lodhran each witness a decrease of one provincial assembly seat.

Similarly, Muzaffargarh sees a reduction of four seats, and Dera Ghazi Khan experiences a decrease of two seats.

According to the official notification, Taunsa now has two designated seats, Kot Addu has been assigned three, Murree secured one, Talagang acquired two, and Wazirabad received two seats. Furthermore, Gujrat, Khushab, Rajanpur, and Kasur have each been allotted one additional seat.

