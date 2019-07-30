UrduPoint.com
Provincial Control Room Established To Monitor Rain Emergency Situation In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:04 PM

Provincial Control Room established to monitor rain emergency situation in Sindh

The relief Commissioner Sindh, on the directives of Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah, has established Provincial Control Room at the office of Additional Relief Commissioner Hyderabad to monitor monsoon rains situation in the province

According to notification issued by the Provincial Relief Commissioner Provincial Control Room would function round the clock till normalisation of situation.

According to notification issued by the Provincial Relief Commissioner Provincial Control Room would function round the clock till normalisation of situation.

All the Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners in the province have been advised to send their Division's/ District's compiled situations/ reports/ losses if any occurred to human lives, houses, livestocks etc to this department on daily basis before 6 p.

m till the normalisation of situation.

The Relief Department's landline Shahbaz Building telephone number 022-9200518, Relief department's fax number 022-9200569, Additional Commissioner Hyderabad's mobile/ Whatsapp number 03442783349, Assistant Director(Operation)'s mobile/Whatsapp number 03033071548 and Email address: reliefdeptgovsindh@gmail.com are given to contact the control room for feedback.

