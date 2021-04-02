Provincial COVID taskforce urges fed govt to ban inter-provincial transport for 2 weeks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The provincial Taskforce on Corona decided to approach the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to impose a ban on inter-provincial transport for two weeks.

The decision was taken in the meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House on Friday.

Those who attended the meeting include provincial ministers Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah and Murtaza Wahab besides Parliamentary Secretary Qasim Siraj Soomro, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Sindh IGP Mushtaq Maher, ACS Home Usman Chachar, Secretary School Education Ahmed Bux Narejo, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Dr Palitha Gunarathna and Dr Sarar of WHO, Dr Bari, Dr Faisal and representatives of Corps-5, Rangers and other organizations.

After thorough discussion by the experts, the provincial task force decided to approach the Federal government to impose a ban on inter-provincial transport so that travelling of people from and to Sindh could be stopped to contain the virus spread.

The chief minister said that he was not in favour of lockdown but just he wanted to ban inter-provincial transport so that people could not move from one province to the other. "This is the only way to contain UK origin virus," he said and added "the activity at seaport and goods transport would operate as usual," he clarified.

The meeting decided to collect the data of the people who have come from the UK to Karachi during the last few months for necessary tests and vaccination. The home department was assigned the task to collect data from the airports. It is believed that the people who have travelled from the UK to Pakistan have brought the virus.

The taskforce also recommended that the policemen being the frontline workers should be vaccinated by the government for which the chief minister directed the health department to make necessary arrangements.

The meeting also recommended the provincial government to shut down schools for next 15 days. At this the chief minister directed Minister Education Saeed Ghani to discuss the matter with all the stakeholders, including private school management before taking a final decision. "I am leaving it up to the education minister to decide in which areas/districts/cities schools should be closed," he said.

The taskforce also urged the government to allow and facilitate private hospitals to procure COVID vaccines. This would help to reduce pressure on the public sector hospitals.

The meeting was told that from March 26 to April 1, 2021 the positive ratio of COVID-19 has been recorded at 4.63 percent in Karachi, 5 percent in Hyderabad and 1.5 percent in rest of Sindh and over all provincial positive ratio is 2.83 percent.