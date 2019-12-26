UrduPoint.com
Provincial Development Working Party Approves 21 Projects Worth Rs5590.066mn

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 06:27 PM

A meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Shakil Qadar Khan in the chair Thursday approved 21 Projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 5590.066 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :A meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Shakil Qadar Khan in the chair Thursday approved 21 Projects with an estimated cost of Rs.

5590.066 million.

The meeting cleared one project and recommended to the Federal Government for consideration of CDWP/ECNEC while four projects were deferred and were returned to their respective departments for rectification.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments. The forum considered 26 projects pertaining to different sectors including Water, Health, Roads & Bridges, Drinking Water & Sanitation, Urban Development, Multi-sectoral Development, Relief & Rehabilitation, Transport, Science & Technology and Industries sectors for the uplift of the province.

