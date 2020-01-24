Provincial Development Working Party approves six projects costing Rs 3109.123 mn

A meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Shakeel Qadir Khan here Friday approved six developmental projects at an estimated cost of Rs 3109.123 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Shakeel Qadir Khan here Friday approved six developmental projects at an estimated cost of Rs 3109.123 million.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments.

The forum considered ten projects pertaining to different sectors including Housing, Local Government, Multi Sector Development, Health, Urban Development, Building and Roads and Bridges.

One concept paper was cleared by PDWP for consideration of Central Development Working Party while three projects were deferred and returned to their respective departments for rectification.