Provincial Development Working Party approves 3 development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the Punjab Wednesday approved three development schemes worth Rs 1,478.01 million of two sectors, regional planning and agriculture.

According to a spokesperson, the schemes were approved in the 43rd meeting of the PDWP of fiscal year 2019-20 with Chairman P&D board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh in the chair.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, Senior Chief (Coordination) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

The approved schemes included restructuring of Directorate General Monitoring & Evaluation at the cost of Rs 686.105 million, while Punjab capacity building programme (Capacity Development for Service Delivery Programme) was approved at the cost of Rs 449.130 million, and mechanised management of rice crop residue at the cost of Rs 342.775 million.