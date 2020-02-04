Provincial Development Working Party KP okays 15 projects worth Rs.90.122bln

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held its meeting with Shakeel Qadir Khan, the Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the chair here Sunday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held its meeting with Shakeel Qadir Khan, the Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the chair here Sunday.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments.

The forum considered 24 projects pertaining to different sectors including Water, Roads & Bridges, Home, Multi-sectoral Development, Relief &Rehabilitation, Energy & Power, Elementary & Secondary Education, Higher education and Health sectors for the uplift of the province.

The forum approved 15 projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 90122.674 million, 2 Projects were cleared by PDWP and were recommended to Federal Government for approval, while 7 projects were deferred/withdrawn and were returned to their respective departments for rectification.