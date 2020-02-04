UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Development Working Party KP Okays 15 Projects Worth Rs.90.122bln

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 06:43 PM

Provincial Development Working Party KP okays 15 projects worth Rs.90.122bln

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held its meeting with Shakeel Qadir Khan, the Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the chair here Sunday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held its meeting with Shakeel Qadir Khan, the Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the chair here Sunday.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments.

The forum considered 24 projects pertaining to different sectors including Water, Roads & Bridges, Home, Multi-sectoral Development, Relief &Rehabilitation, Energy & Power, Elementary & Secondary Education, Higher education and Health sectors for the uplift of the province.

The forum approved 15 projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 90122.674 million, 2 Projects were cleared by PDWP and were recommended to Federal Government for approval, while 7 projects were deferred/withdrawn and were returned to their respective departments for rectification.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Water Shakeel Sunday Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Investments records AED657.6 million profit ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Investments records AED657.6 million profit ..

16 minutes ago

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi issue traffic plan ..

3 minutes ago

University of Sindh demonstrate solidarity with Ka ..

3 minutes ago

Info Minister launches Rasai 1800 service

3 minutes ago

Six held for electricity theft in Sialkot

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.