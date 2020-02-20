Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approves 36 projects worth Rs28 billion

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved 36 projects worth Rs28 billion with special focus on development of the merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved 36 projects worth Rs28 billion with special focus on development of the merged areas.

The meeting of PDWP with Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development in chair, has approved 36 projects including 13 for merged tribal districts worth Rs6.5 billion.

Out of these schemes, a total of 38 kilometers roads were approved for South Waziristan tribal district, Rs130 million for scholarship of students, rehabilitation of degree colleges and community schools for merged areas.

The forum also approved Rs5.2 billion for children hospital Peshawar and Rs 2.2 billion for tribal led community support projects.

These projects after completion would help expedite pace of economic development and improve socioeconomic conditions of tribesmen besides generate employment opportunities and alleviate poverty in merged areas.