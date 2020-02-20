UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Approves 36 Projects Worth Rs28 Billion

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 12:53 PM

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approves 36 projects worth Rs28 billion

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved 36 projects worth Rs28 billion with special focus on development of the merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved 36 projects worth Rs28 billion with special focus on development of the merged areas.

The meeting of PDWP with Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development in chair, has approved 36 projects including 13 for merged tribal districts worth Rs6.5 billion.

Out of these schemes, a total of 38 kilometers roads were approved for South Waziristan tribal district, Rs130 million for scholarship of students, rehabilitation of degree colleges and community schools for merged areas.

The forum also approved Rs5.2 billion for children hospital Peshawar and Rs 2.2 billion for tribal led community support projects.

These projects after completion would help expedite pace of economic development and improve socioeconomic conditions of tribesmen besides generate employment opportunities and alleviate poverty in merged areas.

Related Topics

Peshawar South Waziristan Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

PCB suspends Umar Akmal with immediate effect

14 minutes ago

AC inspects anti polio vaccination campaign

7 minutes ago

China objects to Indian Home Minister's visit to A ..

7 minutes ago

Mardan police arrested three with 963gm ice

3 minutes ago

Australia blow with speedster Vlaeminck out of T20 ..

3 minutes ago

US congressmen express concern over Kashmir issue

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.