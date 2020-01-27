UrduPoint.com
Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PDMA) Starts 2020 Preparations To Tackle Natural Calamities

Mon 27th January 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PDMA) has started contingency planning and preparation for untoward natural hazards for the year 2020 to tackle any natural calamities.

PDMA has sent relief goods first supply to all district administrations including newly merged districts and Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense.

These relief items including 4410 tents, 3970 blankets, 3265 plastic ,mats, 3548 quilts, 2700 kitchen sets, 2140 mosquito nets, 955 gas cylinders, 2280 hygiene kits, 750 life jackets, 2440 tarpaulin sheets, 1244 jerry cans, 600 buckets, 2940 mattress, 725 search lights, 453 first aid boxes, 1540 water coolers etc.

PDMA also dispatched important equipment to 30 rescue 1122 stations across the province including 30 heavy dewatering pumps which are useful for dewatering urban flooding.

According to Director General PDMA, these items are useful in recent rain and snowfall spell and existing cold weather across the province especially the hilly areas of the province.

He said that we are in close contact with all district administrations and line departments to tackle any natural calamity. PDMA will provide relief items stored in its warehouse in case of any emergency.

