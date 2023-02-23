UrduPoint.com

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sends Relief For Quake Victims In Turkiye, Syria

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) sends relief for quake victims in Turkiye, Syria

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi, trucks carrying relief goods have been sent by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

According to a spokesperson, the PDMA collected necessary goods from across the province for the earthquake affectees of the two Muslim countries and sent the relief items to Karachi port. The relief goods will be sent to Turkiye and Syria by ship. The PDMA had deposited donations amounting to Rs100 million in the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for the earthquake victims.

The relief goods comprised blankets, quilts, food hampers, warm cloths and sleeping bags along with flour, rice bags and other edibles.

