Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued thunderstorm rain alert

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued rains along with gusty winds alert from Thursday night to Sunday.

The spokesperson of PDMA Thursday said that thunderstorm rain is expected in different parts of Khyber Pakhtukhwa and issued directives to all Deputy Commissioners, rescue and other institutions be alert in these days.

The tourists and others can call help line number 1700 regarding any untoward incidents.

Provincial Metrologic Department, thunderstorm-rain associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur and Torghar districts for next 24 hours.