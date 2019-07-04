UrduPoint.com
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Issued Thunderstorm Rain Alert

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:29 PM

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued thunderstorm rain alert

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued rains along with gusty winds alert from Thursday night to Sunday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued rains along with gusty winds alert from Thursday night to Sunday.

The spokesperson of PDMA Thursday said that thunderstorm rain is expected in different parts of Khyber Pakhtukhwa and issued directives to all Deputy Commissioners, rescue and other institutions be alert in these days.

The tourists and others can call help line number 1700 regarding any untoward incidents.

Provincial Metrologic Department, thunderstorm-rain associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur and Torghar districts for next 24 hours.

