Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Provides Relief Goods To Shelter Homes

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 05:15 PM

Following the directives of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) has provided relief goods to all newly established shelter homes in 25 districts of the provinces

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Following the directives of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) has provided relief goods to all newly established shelter homes in 25 districts of the provinces.

The spokesman of PDMA said here Tuesday that 2,725 blankets, 1,325 mattress, 575 bed sheets, 263 kitchen set and other basic commodities including pillows, plastic mat and foaming sheetings were sent to all district administrations for shelter homes.

He said that more relief items would be dispatched to two merged districts Bajaur and South Waziristan and Haripur and Bannu districts within next 24 hours, adding that PDMA was in contact with all district administrations and could provide more relief goods on need basis.

