Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Handsover First Relief Consignment To All Districts

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:22 PM

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) handsover first relief consignment to all districts

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday provided the first consignment of relief goods to all districts and related agencies for the year 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday provided the first consignment of relief goods to all districts and related agencies for the year 2020.

The relief and aid goods include 4410 tents, 3940 blankets, 2940 mattresses , 2700 kitchen sets, 41 heavy duty water pumps, 750 life-saving jackets and other essential supplies that have been handed over to all the districts of the province.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in statement said that first shipment of goods is part of preparation efforts to tackle any natural disasters in efficient manner in the province.

The equipments given to Rescue 1122 and civil defence include 3265 plastic mats, 41 heavy-duty water pumps , 2140 mosquito nets, 750 life saving jackets, 725 search lights, 453 first aid beds, 1540 water coolers.

The statement says that PDMA is regularly holding meetings with district managementsto ensure preparedness and carry out rescue operation in time of crisis.

