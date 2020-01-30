Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) launches play on Disaster Risk Reduction for children

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has launched "Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction Play and Art based resource manual for children" to engage them during disasters to ensure their safety

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has launched "Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction Play and Art based resource manual for children" to engage them during disasters to ensure their safety.

The manual consists of different thematic games focusing on engagement of the children aged 6-12 years as part of PDMA's Disaster Risk Reduction initiative.

Initially, it will cover four types of disasters including earthquake, flood, typhoons and fire.

Director General PDMA Pervez Khan appreciated Handicap International for extending their technical and financial support to develop and launch the said manual.

He said PDMA will engage education department to include the manual in mainstream syllabus.

He suggested awareness and extensive training of all concerned stakeholders regaining best utility of the said manuals across KP.

He emphasized on developing of "Virtual Mentoring Version" of the same manual.

Ms. Iffat and other representatives from Handicap International were also there in the launching event and presented the manual kit officially to DG PDMA and expressed all out cooperation of our organization.