PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday provided necessary facilities to two quarantines established at Dera Ismail Khan.

According to PDMA, tents, matrices, mosquito nets and other necessary equipment have been provided to two quarantines of D I Khan.

It said necessary steps were underway to establish quarantine in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.