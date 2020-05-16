Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) distributes safety equipments among 49 hospitals in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Saturday provided another consignment of safety equipment to 49 hospitals of the province battling the pandemic of Coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Saturday provided another consignment of safety equipment to 49 hospitals of the province battling the pandemic of Coronavirus.

22680 KN-95,1323 N-95 masks,1470 D-95 masks along with 52500 surgical face masks are provided along with 20400 pair of gloves, 30519 protective suits, 1975 personal protective kits (PPEs), 2100 Gowns, 2940 safety goggles, 7918 shoe covers, 1995 caps, 4200 face shield,8400 Latex Gloves, 103 litre sanitizer,1900 small bottles of sanitizer and others safety equipment are provided to these hospitals said the Spokesperson.

Director General PDMA Parwaiz Khan said, we dispatched safety equipment to the hospitals as per NDMA guidelines. He said provincial government was providing all possible support to the masses and concerned departments in this hour of need.

PDMA providing safety equipment to all concerned departments including, Health Department, Hospitals, concerned departments and District Administrations for quarantine centers and others to support them to counter Coronavirus in the province he added.

65 numbers of different types of items were distributed by PDMA with relevant departments. He further said, PDMA's provincial emergency operation center was active round the clock and can be contacted on toll-free number 0800-01700.