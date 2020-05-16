UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Distributes Safety Equipments Among 49 Hospitals In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 04:21 PM

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) distributes safety equipments among 49 hospitals in KP

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Saturday provided another consignment of safety equipment to 49 hospitals of the province battling the pandemic of Coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Saturday provided another consignment of safety equipment to 49 hospitals of the province battling the pandemic of Coronavirus.

22680 KN-95,1323 N-95 masks,1470 D-95 masks along with 52500 surgical face masks are provided along with 20400 pair of gloves, 30519 protective suits, 1975 personal protective kits (PPEs), 2100 Gowns, 2940 safety goggles, 7918 shoe covers, 1995 caps, 4200 face shield,8400 Latex Gloves, 103 litre sanitizer,1900 small bottles of sanitizer and others safety equipment are provided to these hospitals said the Spokesperson.

Director General PDMA Parwaiz Khan said, we dispatched safety equipment to the hospitals as per NDMA guidelines. He said provincial government was providing all possible support to the masses and concerned departments in this hour of need.

PDMA providing safety equipment to all concerned departments including, Health Department, Hospitals, concerned departments and District Administrations for quarantine centers and others to support them to counter Coronavirus in the province he added.

65 numbers of different types of items were distributed by PDMA with relevant departments. He further said, PDMA's provincial emergency operation center was active round the clock and can be contacted on toll-free number 0800-01700.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Farmers seek relief package after locust attacks m ..

3 minutes ago

Committee formed to start online classes in colleg ..

3 minutes ago

Meeting agrees to strictly ensure SOPs for public ..

3 minutes ago

Man dies in road mishap in sargodha

3 minutes ago

Secretary Archives reviews measures against corona ..

18 minutes ago

4 drug dealers arrested, narcotics seized in sargo ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.